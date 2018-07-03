The man behind the redesign of Dublin Bus services has defended the decision not to run new routes down the M50.

Major changes were unveiled yesterday to services around the city, but the plans are causing controversy.

Many commuters have concerns about name changes, with iconic routes like the ’46A’ re-branded the ‘E1’.

The public will get the final say on the plans.

The man behind those plans, Jarrett Walker, thinks they make sense especially in places like the M50.

Mr Walker said: “The problem is that it’s very time consuming to get on and off the M50 to a place where you can stop.

“It’s easy to run non-stop between two points on the M50, but that’s not how we build our patronage, we have to stop along the way.”

