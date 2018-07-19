‘We need global solutions to what is a global industry’ – Taoiseach on recent Facebook revelations

19 July 2018

Recent revelations about Facebook’s content policies show there has been a failure of self-regulation for social media giants, according to the Taoiseach.

Some staff in Facebook’s Dublin office were instructed to leave violent content online, in breach of their own standards.

Officials from the social media company will meet Communications Minister Denis Naughten later.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it highlights the problems in trying to regulate the internet.

He said: “These companies including Facebook have community standards, we expect them to uphold their own standards. The evidence produced from this batch is that they haven’t, at least not on all occasions. That would represent, in my view, a failure of self-regulation.

[quote]We do need to bear in mind this is the internet, this is the world wide web. Regulation in one country may not work either and that is probably why we need global solutions to what is a global industry.[/quote]

