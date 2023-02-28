Weather expert offers important 'Beast from the East 2' update

After weeks of speculation, it seems that the long-mooted 'Beast from the East 2' could be finally on its way.

Though it appears the impact will not be as severe as the 2018 weather phenomenon, the mechanics behind the event, sudden stratospheric warming, are the same.

There is now a clear agreement among weather models that an arctic spell will begin from Monday next week (March 6) with temperatures getting progressively colder as we move into the middle of the week.

The cold air is not expected to hang around for long. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly as we move towards the weekend but will remain below average for the time of year.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly said: "The weather model ensembles show clear support for colder air over Ireland next week but it could be short-lived. These are upper air temperatures are not normal air temperatures but hold off on getting the Spring collection out of the wardrobe just yet."

Weather models now increasing the risk of a cold snap next week. Details a little uncertain but likely to see much cooler air early next week. A cool start to Spring very possible. pic.twitter.com/lFsUNZRPbu — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 28, 2023

Met Éireann has also forecast the now-likely cold spell. The national forecaster is predicting periods of intermittent sleet and snow between Tuesday and Wednesday next week (March 7-8). However, given that this is a long-range forecast the accuracy of these snowfalls is subject to change.

We'll keep you updated as this forecast is likely to chop and change slightly as we get closer to the weekend.