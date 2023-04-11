Play Button
Weather warning issued for South East this evening

Weather warning issued for South East this evening
Joleen Murphy
Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for counties in the South East later today.

A status yellow wind warning will come into place for eight counties in total.

It impacts Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford along with Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

The warning will be in place from 3 pm and will run until 9 pm tonight.

Met Éireann says very strong gusts are expected, which will cause some disruption.

The national forecaster says: "Status Yellow - Wind warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford.

"Strong westerly winds with very strong gusts expected for a short time Tuesday evening, causing some disruption Valid:15:00 Tuesday 11/04 to 21:00 Tuesday 11/04."

To keep up to date with weather updates and weather warnings, visit met.ie.

