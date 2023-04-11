Weather warning issued for South East this evening

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for counties in the South East later today.

A status yellow wind warning will come into place for eight counties in total.

It impacts Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford along with Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

The warning will be in place from 3 pm and will run until 9 pm tonight.

Met Éireann says very strong gusts are expected, which will cause some disruption.

Rain will spread from the south later this morning becoming widespread by early afternoon with heavy downpours developing🌧️☂️



Blustery with fresh & gusty winds developing, becoming very windy for a time in parts of the south, east & midlands this afternoon & evening🌬️🌬️🍃🍃 pic.twitter.com/C6s4SJbhPM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 11, 2023

Weather Updates

The national forecaster says: "Status Yellow - Wind warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford.

"Strong westerly winds with very strong gusts expected for a short time Tuesday evening, causing some disruption Valid:15:00 Tuesday 11/04 to 21:00 Tuesday 11/04."

To keep up to date with weather updates and weather warnings, visit met.ie.