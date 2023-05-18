Weekend temperatures to reach highs of 19 degrees

Warm temperatures are set to continue into the weekend with highs of 19 degrees on Sunday.

Met Éireann are forecasting a generally dry weekend with some showers expected throughout.

Thursday will be mostly dry in places at first with sunny spells.

Becoming mostly cloudy in the west later this morning, with patchy rain and drizzle developing, gradually transferring eastwards over the country through this afternoon and evening.

Cooler along the Coast

Brightening up in the west later today. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, generally, but cooler locally in the Atlantic coastal fringes. Light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

It will be mostly dry on Friday with spells of hazy sunshine. Rather cloudy at times in western counties, though, with isolated showers possible here. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes.

Met Éireann said while high pressure will continue to be the main influence over our weather bringing broadly benign conditions in the outlook period, its dominance will wane so occasional rain or showers will occur at times.

Precipitation amounts will be relatively low, however, and temperatures look likely to trend mostly near to slightly above average for the time of year.

Saturday

Saturday will be often cloudy and damp with patchy rain and drizzle and mist patches too. Highs of 14 to 18 degrees in light southwest or variable breezes.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle at first, breaking up into sunny spells and showers during the afternoon and evening.

Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees generally but a little cooler in the northwest in light northerly or variable breezes.

Heading into next week, Monday is expected to have sunny spells and showers, clearing most places in the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Written by Kenneth Fox

