Welcome Home event in Wexford for boy attacked by dog in November

Car enthusiasts and locals in the South East are being urged to take part in an event this evening in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford to welcome home the young boy attacked by a dog in November.

Alejandro Mizsan was out playing with his friends on the afternoon of Sunday the 27th of November when the incident happened.

The 9-year-old was later airlifted to hospital in Dublin to receive vital treatment for life-changing injuries.

Alejandro has been in hospital since the day of the attack and had to stay there during the Christmas period.

His family and friends welcomed home Alejandro from hospital this week for the first time since the attack.

To show support for Alejandro and his family, a Car Run has been organised in Enniscorthy Town.

Locals are being urged to gather on the promenade at 7pm this evening.

According to the Independent, "It’s open to everyone interested in cars, bikes and all types of vehicles."

The car run will begin from the Promenade in Enniscorthy where it will make it's way towards Forgelands on the other side of the town.

For those who can't make it to the Car Run and want to show their support, donations can be made to the GoFundMe page aptly called "Just playing with his friends".

Alejandro Miszan's GoFundMe Support

A GoFundMe set up for Alejandro has raised an astonishing €190,099 to date.

Mizsan's neighbour, Caroline Brien, launched the online fundraiser page for Alejandro following the attack.

She said she wanted to help him and his family and show them support on their "long road ahead."

The post continued:

"My heart is truly broken for his family. What trauma and agonising pain this vicious attack has had on an innocent little boy [who was] just playing with his friends."

Irish Dog Laws to Tightened in Wake of Attack

Laws around the control and policing of dogs in Ireland look set to be tightened, following the attack.

The Agriculture Minister has written to his fellow ministers to try to improve coordination between government departments and people's safety.

At present, three government departments, along with local authorities, are responsible for policing dogs.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the muzzling of certain types of dog breeds isn't being enforced.

"There is a law in place for certain breeds, that are regarded as dangerous, to be muzzled and on a lead when they are in public.