Well known figures slept rough last night in Clonmel for homelessness

13 October 2018

A number of business leaders and politicians accross the country have been ‘sleeping rough’ overnight, to raise funds for homeless people.

They’ve sleepout for Focus Ireland’s ‘Shine A Light Night’ campaign in solidarity with families and individuals experiencing homeless.

In the South East last night, TD Seamus Healy, Councillor Pat English and Teresa Johnson among others slept at the Main Guard, Clonmel to support the cause.

Focus Ireland Director of Advocacy Mike Allen says it’s a vital fundraiser to show support for rough sleepers:

