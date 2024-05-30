Wexford beach bus services return for Summer 2024 with new route

The beach bus services in Co.Wexford are back for Summer 2024!

Starting this weekend, locals and visitors to the model county can now travel on public transport to three top coastal beauty spots.

The beach buses that cater to Curracloe Beach, Ballymoney Beach and Morriscastle Beach have an additional service for the 2024 calendar.

General manager of TFI Local Link Wexford, Mary O'Leary told Beat News why the services was brought in.

"There's quite a high number of areas in the county that have low car ownership. For these people public transport is vital.

"It's all about urging people to get out, live a healthier life and in doing so, protect our flora and fauna by not having so much congestion and car parks near beaches."

The services will cater Wexford to Curracloe Beach, Gorey to Ballymoney Beach and Kilmuckridge to Morriscastle Beach - with a brand new service for Enniscorthy Town to Curracloe Beach.

Mary says introducing the service was not just service the public but also the coastline.

"There was noticeably severe damage being caused at the sand dunes at Curracloe beach because cars were abandoned and badly parked. It was causing distress to the landscape that impacted the flora and fauna.

"The Wexford Town to Curracloe was the first service to be put in place. Due to the success of that service, we created more and now have four beach services across the county."

Wexford Summer Beach Service 2024

Wexford to Curracloe Gorey to Ballymoney Enniscorthy to Curracloe Kilmuckridge to Morriscastle



The full services kicks of this June Bank Holiday weekend and will be in place from June 1st to September 1st every Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holiday Monday.

The timetables are available online now.

To find out more information, check out www.locallinkwexford.ie.