A flurry of votes and meetings in councils across the country today saw hopefuls pitch for their campaign, but the Dragon’s Den star is the first across the line to get the required four votes.
Speaking earlier at one council meeting, the Cavan man and 2011 runner-up described today as “a great day” as he edged closer to securing a place in the race.”I’m not seeking to be Michael D. Higgins’s replacement, I’m seeking instead to be his successor”.
He had already secured the backing of Mayo, Roscommon and Leitrim County Councils by the time he arrived in Kilkenny.
But at just a few minutes before 4pm today, he got the backing of Wexford County Council, which brings him across the line with the required four council votes.
The 2011 runner-up, who entered this year’s race less than two weeks ago, repeated in Kilkenny the apology he has made in other arenas to the people who were going to vote for him seven years ago until his appearance on RTÉ’s The Front Line debate the week of that election.
Other hopefuls continue today to seek council votes.
Senator Joan Freeman, the founder of Pieta House, today received the backing of Galway County Council, giving her a second vote after she won Cork City a week ago.
Businessman Gavin Duffy has also received the support of Carlow County Council today, after he won Meath’s backing last week.
Fingal, Wicklow and Galway City are among other councils meeting today. Nominations close on September 26 while the vote will go ahead on October 26.
2.33pm: Gavin Duffy secures second nomination; Gemma O’Doherty pulls out of meeting
Carlow County Council has endorsed Gavin Duffy as their preferred Presidential candidate.
Meanwhile, another Presidential hopeful Gemma O’Doherty has pulled out of a scheduled appearance at a meeting of Fingal County Council this afternoon.
Ms O’Doherty, who is seeking a Presidential nomination, was due to face questions from Jimmy Guerin, brother of murdered journalist Veronica.
Last week, Ms O’Doherty claimed that there was State collusion in the murder of Veronica Guerin. Mr Guerin said that her remarks were “hurtful, offensive and disgusting” and that she is “going nowhere” in her bid to becoming President.
Today at the special meeting of Fingal County Council, he said that “there was no conspiracy and I would ask she would let my sister rest in peace.”
Earlier today, Ms O’Doherty addressed Monaghan County Council.