Wexford Councillor Aoife Rose O'Brien calls for fast track of Spiking Bill

Wexford Councillor Aoife Rose O'Brien, who is a victim of spiking, is calling for the Spiking Bill to be fast tracked.

Currently, spiking is not a specific criminal offence in Ireland. However, it may be reported as an independent offence under poisoning laws.

According to Check your Drink, 54% of the Irish population are more afraid of being spiked now than five years ago.

Victims of spiking are putting pressure on the government to hold perpetrators accountable.

Wexford Sinn Fein Councillor Aoife Rose O' Brien is calling on the government to enact the Spiking bill (Non-Fatal Offences against the Person) which has yet to be brought forward to the Dáil .

Aoife Rose O'Brien is a victim of spiking and is among those calling for stronger laws in place.

"I was spiked with a very high rate of a sedative and unfortunately raped. I woke up the next morning in a different house. The legislation that is there, is there since 1997. That is far outdated and this is a new issues I think that always did exist but maybe not at this height that it has been in the last couple of years.

"Like any victim in any other form of assault, it's very difficult to continue on with your life. For me, the only way to accept it and to move on was to become an advocate because it felt so natural to me to help protect other people. I didn't want anybody else having to endure that trauma.

Wexford Sinn Féin Councillor Aoife Rose O'Brien continued to say that she has been contacted by people recently highlighting that this is nationwide issue.

"I understand that the role out of these changes can take some time but I really hope that they can fast track this one because even with Christmas just gone, I have had an awful lot of people in touch with me again.

"This is happening in every corner of Ireland.

"Unfortunately this is something that we really need to prevent and start yesterday."

