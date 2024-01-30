Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Wexford County Council approves major extension for Talbot Hotel

Wexford County Council approves major extension for Talbot Hotel
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Wexford County Council has approved planning permission for a six-storey extension to the Talbot Hotel in the town.

The decision was approved on condition noise levels are kept to a minimum, an agreement is reached with Irish Water regarding water/wastewater, and regulations around the emission of dust are abided by.

The application includes plans for a restaurant extension at ground floor level.

It also seeks to build 39 bedrooms from the first to fifth floor levels, and a pedestrian lift extension for these rooms.

Advertisement

There will be changes to the existing car park layout, disabled and EV parking bays and bicycle parking.

The application was made in November by Talbot Hotel Ltd. and approved earlier this month (January).

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Truck overloaded by ten tonnes stopped by Gardaí in Kilkenny

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 2

Kanye West confronts ‘reporter' who questioned 'free will' of his wife

 By Beat News
News 3

Families seeking probe into allegations children were abused at primary school

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement