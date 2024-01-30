Wexford County Council approves major extension for Talbot Hotel

Wexford County Council has approved planning permission for a six-storey extension to the Talbot Hotel in the town.

The decision was approved on condition noise levels are kept to a minimum, an agreement is reached with Irish Water regarding water/wastewater, and regulations around the emission of dust are abided by.

The application includes plans for a restaurant extension at ground floor level.

It also seeks to build 39 bedrooms from the first to fifth floor levels, and a pedestrian lift extension for these rooms.

Advertisement

There will be changes to the existing car park layout, disabled and EV parking bays and bicycle parking.

The application was made in November by Talbot Hotel Ltd. and approved earlier this month (January).

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.