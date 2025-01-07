Wexford driver caught speeding 144km per hour in 60km zone

One driver in County Wexford was caught speeding 144km per hour in a 60km zone.

An Garda Síochána detected multiple speeding offences during the Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

The dedicated road traffic enforcement operation throughout the Christmas period began on Friday, 29th November 2024 and continued until Monday, 6th January 2025.

During the period, there were 17 fatalities on our roads, and 85 serious collisions that resulted in a number of people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the operation, An Garda Síochána carried out over 9,973 checkpoints, both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.

939 people were arrested during this period for driving under the influence of an intoxicant (alcohol and drugs).

Approximately 13,573 drivers were detected for speeding offences by An Garda Síochána and Mobile Safety Camera Vans by our Road Safety Partners, GoSafe.

Notable speeds during the road traffic enforcement operation included

- 121km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on the N52 in Ardcroney, Co. Tipperary

- 101km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on the N3 in Virginia, Co. Cavan

- 144km/hr in a 60km/hr zone on the N11 in Wexford, Co. Wexford

- 141km/hr in a 60km/hr zone on the R188 in Drung, Co. Cavan

- 184km/hr in an 80km/hr zone on the R731 in Rathnure, Co. Wexford

- 150km/hr in an 80km/hr zone on the R445 in Castleconnell, Co. Limerick

- 213km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N7 in Brownsbarn, Dublin 22

- 202km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N55 in Kilcogy, Co. Cavan

- 203km/hr in a 120km/hr zone on the M1 in Lusk, Co. Dublin

- 186km/hr in a 120km/hr zone on the M1 in Donabate, Co. Dublin

Approximately 2,636 vehicles were seized by Gardaí for a range of offences under the Road Traffic Act, 1961.

In addition, approximately 1,311 Fixed Charge Notices were issued for the offence of using a mobile phone while driving.

This New Year period is extremely busy on Irish roads. It is also one of the periods during which road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious road traffic collision.

To date, 174 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads in 2024, and two in 2025.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to all those who will be taking to the roads over the New Year period and as people return to home and to work at the end of the week and early next week to slow down, take extra care and to give your driving your full attention.

