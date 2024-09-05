Wexford driver caught speeding almost 50 kilometers over the limit

A driver in the South East has been caught speeding almost 50 kilometers over the speeding limit.

An Garda Síochána detected the road user in County Wexford when conducting a speed check on Wednesday (September 4th).

The checkpoint under Gorey Roads Policing Unit was carrying out a speed check at Tinnock Lower just outside Gorey Town.

Gardaí stopped the driver of this vehicle doing 128km/ph in a 80km/ph zone.

Following the detection, Gardaí checked their mobility device and discovered the driver was disqualified.

The vehicle was subsequently seized and a court date is to follow.

Gardaí are appealing for road users to slow down and stay within the speed limit on all roads at all times.

