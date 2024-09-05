Play Button
Wexford driver caught speeding almost 50 kilometers over the limit

A driver in the South East has been caught speeding almost 50 kilometers over the speeding limit.
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A driver in the South East has been caught speeding almost 50 kilometers over the speeding limit.

An Garda Síochána detected the road user in County Wexford when conducting a speed check on Wednesday (September 4th).

The checkpoint under Gorey Roads Policing Unit was carrying out a speed check at Tinnock Lower just outside Gorey Town.

Gardaí stopped the driver of this vehicle doing 128km/ph in a 80km/ph zone.

Following the detection, Gardaí checked their mobility device and discovered the driver was disqualified.

The vehicle was subsequently seized and a court date is to follow.

Gardaí are appealing for road users to slow down and stay within the speed limit on all roads at all times.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

