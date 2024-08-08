Wexford Fleadh World Record Attempt: Time and Location

Over 1,000 tin whistle players will be taking part in a Guinness World Record attempt at the Wexford Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann this afternoon.

On Thursday, 8th August, members of the public are invited to Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford Town to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest group playing tin whistles over a continuous 5-minute period.

The current record holders for the largest tin whistle ensemble was achieved by 1,015 participants at an event organised by Scoil Acla (Ireland) in Keel, Achill Island, Ireland, on 31 July 2010.

Participants performed the song "The Dawning of the Day."

Thousand's have registered to take part in the Wexford event. Organisers are looking for 1,200 people are needed to break the record.

Organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and the FEC, this world record attempt invites tin whistle players of all ages to participate.

People are invited to bring their tin whistle, their friends and their love of music.

They'll be playing The Boys (and Girls!) of Wexford and Dawning of the Day March.

Want to make history at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024?

The sheet music is available for people to practice in advance and you must register online if you wish to take part.

