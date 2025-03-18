Wexford learner driver caught speeding 67km/h over speed limit

A learner driver in Wexford was caught speeding 67km per hour over the speed limit by Gorey Roads Policing Unit on St. Patrick's Day.

The driver, who holds a provisional drivers license, was detected driving 147 kilometers per hour in an 80/km zone at Scarnagh in Gorey last night.

The car was subsequently seized and a prosecution is to follow.

Making the statement on social media, An Garda Síochána Wexford said "a collision with this car could have caused injuries incompatible with life, driven by a driver who is not qualified to drive unaccompanied, yet made the decision to drive 67km/h faster than the speed limit.

"This occurred at a time when families were on their way home from a busy bank holiday Monday, just in time to put young kids to bed."

Road Safety Campaign

Throughout the St. Patrick’s Bank Holiday Weekend, an extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation was in place between 7am on Thursday, 134th of March 2025 to 7am Tuesday, 18th March 2025.

Over this Bank Holiday period, An Garda Síochána carried out more than 1,025 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints.

Over 4,969 Breath Tests and 190 Oral Fluid Tests performed which led to 214 arrests for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Throughout the weekend, over 2,650 drivers were detected for speeding offences.

