Wexford mother reposing in Tallaght today

Paula Lawlor will be reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home in Tallaght this evening from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The Wexford mother-of-one was found dead in her home in Gorey last week.

Her Funeral Mass is also scheduled to take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 28, in St Marks Church, Springfield at 10 am which will be followed by a cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12 pm.

The Funeral Mass will also be available to view via video link.

Ms Lawlor's death notice reads: "Beloved daughter of the late Sheila and Brendan and adored granddaughter of the late Eamon and Kathleen."

"Paula will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her heartbroken family especially her adored daughter Layla Rose, all her aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and wide circle of friends."

The full funeral details can be found on RIP.ie.

