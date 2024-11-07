Play Button
Road in Wexford closed for the next month

Road in Wexford closed for the next month
A sign by road works in Dublin Sunday February 26 2006. An inspection blitz carried out in the wake of Navan bus crash has uncovered serious safety flaws at local authority roadworks across the entire country. See PA story HEALTH Inspections. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA
Odhrán Johnson
Wexford County Council has decided to close the Old Dublin Road in Enniscorthy from the Junction at Scarawalsh roundabout to the Junction with L-6066-1.

The road closure is in effect from Monday, 11 November to Friday, 15 December to facilitate the installation of a new Rising Sewer Main at the road.

Alternative routes have been listed below with local access still being facilitated.

Alternative Routes:

Alternative Route 1: Access from the N30 roundabout on R772-35 Moyne Lower onto L-6066-1.

Alternative Route 2: Access from the junction of L-6066-1 onto R772-35 Moyne Lower onto Blackstoops roundabout onto N30 Roundabout at Scarawalsh.

A link to the Location Map and Mapalert can be found here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

