Road in Wexford closed for the next month

Wexford County Council has decided to close the Old Dublin Road in Enniscorthy from the Junction at Scarawalsh roundabout to the Junction with L-6066-1.

The road closure is in effect from Monday, 11 November to Friday, 15 December to facilitate the installation of a new Rising Sewer Main at the road.

Alternative routes have been listed below with local access still being facilitated.

Alternative Routes:

Alternative Route 1: Access from the N30 roundabout on R772-35 Moyne Lower onto L-6066-1.

Alternative Route 2: Access from the junction of L-6066-1 onto R772-35 Moyne Lower onto Blackstoops roundabout onto N30 Roundabout at Scarawalsh.

A link to the Location Map and Mapalert can be found here.

