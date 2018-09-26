Wexford student wins high court battle over Leaving Cert results

26 September 2018

A student has won her case against the State Examination Commission to have the appeal of her Leaving Cert results decided before mid October.

18 year old Rebecca Carter had argued that the system was unfair as registration for her chosen course in veterinary medicine in UCD closes on the 30th of September.

Today Mr Justice Richard Humphreys ruled that the SEC must consider the appeal by 4pm tomorrow and notify all parties of the result by 5pm.

Any place that Ms Carter is entitled to in UCD must be offered by Friday.

The judge also said that the situation should not repeat itself next year and that any appeal system which doesn’t notify a student of the outcome until a month and a half later is manifestly unfit for purpose.

Counsel for the SEC is deciding whether to make any submissions regarding the timeline set out by the judge.

