Wexford TD does not feel safe when walking down O'Connell Street

Fine Gael TD for Wexford, Paul Kehoe, has openly criticised the current state of Dublins O'Connell Street.

Speaking yesterday at the opening of the new Garda Station on O'Connell Street, the Bree native said that he did not feel safe due to drug addicts and thugs.

"There are just some people who do not want help in any way, and they just continuously carry out this thuggery on O'Connell street," he said on Drivetime.

This is not the first time the Wexford man has publicly voiced concern about the capital.

"A street I’m absolutely ashamed of as an Irish person," he said while speaking in the Dáil last October.

"It is full of druggies, crime, anti-social behaviour, robberies, takeaways, alcohol, and drug abuse. This is our main national street in our capital city."

As reported by the Independent, Mr Kehoe is pleased with the opening of the new Garda Station and that its presence would help to ease worries.

He has reiterated that while he does not feel "fully safe on O'Connell Street", he would now "feel a little bit safer as a result of the new Garda Station".

Despite his concerns, the Wexford TD has reaffirmed a desire to "bring O'Connell Street back to what it was in the hay day", and establish a true place of pride where both locals and tourists can wander in a safe environment.