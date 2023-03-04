Wexford woman awarded €41,000 following whiplash claim

A Wexford woman was awarded a €41,000 pay-out, following a traffic accident which occurred six years ago.

Katie Chaney, from Blackwater, Co Wexford, was a passenger in a car driven by her mother in Enniscorthy when their vehicle was rear-ended.

As a result of the incident on February 20, 2017, Ms Chaney suffered psychological injuries, as well as whiplash.

As reported by The Independent, the judge heard of how she was an avid swimmer but has been unable to partake in her hobby for at least three years.

Following the collision, she also suffered from flashbacks and nightmares.

Accordingly, this payout - plus any costs accumulated through the process, was approved by Judge Alice Doyle, who also felt it was a good offer when considering the trauma that Ms Chaney has endured.