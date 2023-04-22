Wexford woman found not guilty of murder remanded to Central Mental Hospital

A Wexford woman who was found not guilty of the murder of her father has been remanded to the Central Mental Hospital.

Julie Flood pleaded not guilty to the murder of Patrick Flood on April 14th, 2019, by reason of insanity.

Speaking at the Central Criminal Court on Friday, Shane Costello, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), requested the matter be put back to May 4th and advised that a bed was available at the hospital.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott remanded the Oylegate resident to the Central Mental Hospital to appear again in court on May 4th.

He recognised a "difficult case" and thanked the counsel for their efforts.

The jury heard she has a history of delusions and suffers from schizophrenia.

The 51-year-old claims she believed that her father had been replaced by someone else and that she heard the voice of God telling her to stab "the evil out of him."

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright gave evidence that Ms Flood has experienced hallucinations many times over the years, adding that she had diagnosed her with schizophrenia.

Dr Sally Linehan, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, said she came to the same conclusion as Dr Wright.

The jury heard that on one occasion, the defendant heard the voices of U2 members accusing her of raping their sisters.

The jury deliberated for only 48 minutes before returning their unanimous verdict on Thursday.

When the not guilty verdict was read out, Ms Flood said: "Thank you very much, jury, thank you very much for your patience, thank you very much for supporting me."

Mr Flood died on April 14th, 2019, two days after the vicious attack.

