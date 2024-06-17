Wexford woman jailed for role in 'nasty' petrol station theft

A Wexford woman has been jailed for her role in a “nasty” theft from a petrol station, during which a man held a knife to her throat and told staff he would kill her unless they handed over cash.

Victoria Dalton (28), of Assumption Terrace, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co. Wexford, pleaded guilty to one count of theft at the Circle K petrol station, Dundrum, on March 24, 2020.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court previously heard that Dalton entered the petrol station at around 9.15pm on the night in question and asked for children's medicine. A man, who had his face covered with a scarf, then came up behind her and put a knife to her throat.

This man told staff to give him money from the till or he would kill Dalton. She also said to the staff to give him the money or he'd kill her. The staff member was very afraid and handed over €120 from the till.

Advertisement

On Monday June 17th, Judge Orla Crowe handed Dalton a 18-month sentence, with the final nine months suspended for her part in the theft.

A probation report, letter of apology and other documents were handed to the court.

Laura Cunnigham BL, defending, outlined that her client was seriously assaulted on separate occasions on 2018 and 2021, the latter of which required a period of treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

She said Dalton is doing well in custody and is making efforts to deal with her addiction. Dalton wishes to attend a residential drugs treatment programme upon her release from custody and her focus is to return to her family and to work.

Advertisement

Imposing sentence, Judge Crowe said this was a “nasty” offence, which Dalton actively participated in, taking on the role of the victim. The judge said this would have been frightening for the shop assistants and members of the public present.

The judge said she took into consideration the mitigation including Dalton's plea, her addiction issues and mental health difficulties. Noting Dalton's personal circumstances, she said Dalton had faced an “unusual level of loss, difficulty and adversity for such a young person”.

She backdated the sentence to March 30 last, when Dalton went into custody. The judge said she wished to incentivise Dalton's continued recovery and rehabilitation by suspending the final nine months of the 18-month sentence under strict conditions.

The judge also directed Dalton to place herself under the supervision of the Probation Services for two years.

Advertisement

Detective Garda Barry Brennan previously told Grainne O'Neill BL, prosecuting, that Dalton did not seem afraid, and staff at the petrol station thought she was acting. The man then left the shop. Dalton asked the staff what she should do, but left before gardai arrived. CCTV was also played to the court.

The man was seen running to a nearby apartment complex and when gardai arrived, one property had the door ajar. They were concerned and knocked on the door.

Dalton opened the door and told gardai she was okay. She expressed shock when she heard about the robbery and said she hadn't seen anything suspicious. A man, who matched the description of the male from the service station, came to the door while Dalton was speaking to gardai.

When another garda arrived on the scene, Dalton admitted she had been at the service station and had had a knife held to her neck.

She was arrested and during interview, denied taking part in the robbery, but said she had gone to the service station to get medicine as she had a toothache.

Dalton had no convictions at the time of this offence, but has one subsequent conviction for a minor drugs offence.

Detective Garda Brennan agreed with Tara McLoughlin BL, defending, that the man was known to Dalton and he is also facing charges in relation to this incident. He accepted that there was no suggestion that Dalton had a weapon, but could not say if she had known the co-accused would have a knife.

When asked if it would have been distressing for Dalton to have a knife against her throat, Det Gda Brennan said it was his belief that they colluded. He accepted Dalton made no attempt to conceal her identity and was arrested within a few minutes of the theft of €120.

He said he was not aware that Dalton had addiction issues or had taken drugs on the day in question.

Ms McLoughlin told the court that Dalton was staying with a boyfriend at the time of the offending. The co-accused is a friend and Dalton had invited this man to Dublin.

Defence counsel said her instructions are that Dalton had taken up to 20 tablets on the day as well as smoking crack cocaine and taking heroin. Her instructions are that there was no plan, Dalton was not aware that her friend had a knife and she feels guilty about her role in the incident.

Ms McLoughlin outlined that her client completed training as a hairdresser and beautician. Dalton has experienced a number of traumatic events throughout her life. She has mental health issues and was hospitalised for a period in late 2019. Dalton has also been taking steps to deal with her addiction issues and is now methadone-free.

Reporting by Eimear Dodd

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.