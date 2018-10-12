Wexford work colleagues win €500,000 in the EuroMillions

12 October 2018

A group of lucky work colleagues in Co. Wexford are celebrating this afternoon after winning €500,000.

They have been playing together in a syndicate for almost four years, and have become Ireland’s 26th EuroMillions Plus top prize winners of 2018.

The group wish to keep their name private, but the winning ticket was bought at Sinnott’s Supermarket in the centre of New Ross.

The head of the syndicate said: “We heard very early on the Wednesday morning that the winning ticket worth half a million euro was sold in New Ross, so I started getting a couple of hopeful texts from the group enquiring if we won anything! We checked the ticket as soon as we got to work and it was just madness once we found out! Not everybody at work is in the syndicate but there has been a genuine outpouring of support and best wishes for us all.”

After collecting their €500,000 win from National Lottery HQ in Abbey Street today, the group agreed that they would be taking their time to consider their win before they rush into any life-changing decisions:

“We still haven’t really thought about how this massive win will affect us. We are all at different stages of our lives so have different plans for spending our share. The one thing we have in common is that we all want to make a difference to our families lives. We’ll take a little bit of time before we make any big decisions for our money,” they added.

Staff at Sinnott’s Centra store in New Ross, Co. Wexford celebrate selling the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize.

