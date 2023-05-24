WhatsApp to introduce new message editing feature

WhatsApp has announced plans to introduce a feature that will allow users to edit messages after they've been sent.

Its two billion users will soon be able to send a message and then modify it up to 15 minutes later - after this, the editing feature will be disabled.

The Irish Independent reports that this will be one of the biggest changes in WhatsApp's 14-year history.

The edits won't be a secret though (unlike its new hidden chats feature) as they will display the word "edited" next to them.

Despite the notice, users will not be able to see what the message said before the edits were made.

This is unlike that of Facebook, another Meta-owned platform, that does allow people to see the original message even after being changed.

The messages, whether edited or not, will still be protected with encryption.

How to edit

In a blog post, Meta outlined how to change your messages.

"All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'edit' from the menu for up to 15 minutes after," it said.

No other popular messaging apps have the editing feature, making WhatsApp the first of its kind to do so.

The app has been victim to another change announced earlier this month too.

The new ChatLock feature will allow WhatsApp users to hide conversations behind a biometric password.

It also automatically hides the notifications for any hidden chats.

Not to be pessimistic, but I don't see that resulting in anything but cheating allegations and trust issues - but you do you Mr Zuckererg.

