Wheelchair user "had no other option" but to crawl off Ryanair flight

A full-time wheelchair user has taken to social media to highlight "the struggle wheelchair-bound people have to deal with."

Adrian Keogh posted a picture of himself crawling down the stairs of a Ryanair flight to Instagram on Saturday night.

Adrian took a flight to Landvetter Airport in Sweden where he says he paid extra for special assistance - which requires assistance through the airport and up and down the aircraft steps.

The aircraft arrived in Sweden at 11 pm when Adrian was informed that it would be at least one hour before they would have the lift available to help him off the plane. Due to this, Adrian felt he had no other choice but to crawl down the steep metal steps of the plane.

Advertisement

According to Adrian's Instagram post, the Landvetter authorities blamed Ryanair and Ryanair blamed Landvetter.

"I am not looking for anything only the service I paid for and to be able to travel with dignity" Adrian explained.

He added: "I ask you to share this as much as you can to highlight the struggle wheelchair-bound people have to deal with."

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.