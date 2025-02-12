Play Button
Where all the Ministers are heading for St. Patrick's Day

Where all the Ministers are heading for St. Patrick's Day
Large crowds of people dressed in green take part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, 17/03/2024. Photo: Leah Farrell/© RollingNews.ie
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Ministers will head around the globe next month to represent Ireland for St. Patrick's Day.

Over 30 Ministers, as well as the Taoiseach, Ceann Comhairle and the Attorney General, will travel to different locations to promote Ireland and Irish interests.

Where are they going?

As is tradition, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will visit Washington DC. He'll also visit Texas on the trip.

Tánaiste Simon Harris will visit Philadelphia and New York, with Environment Minister Darragh O'Brien heading to Miami and Los Angeles.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will visit Germany, and Minister for Education Helen McEntee is to go to Australia.

South East Ministers

New Minister for Housing and Wexford TD, James Browne, will represent Ireland in China.

Waterford TD Mary Butler, Minster of State for Mental Health and Government Chief Whip will visit Denmark and Sweden.

Junior Minister at the Department of Housing, Waterford TD John Cummins is heading to Thailand and the Philippines.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD and Minister of State at the Department of Health Jennifer Murnane O'Connor will visit Greece and Cyprus.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy will represent Ireland in Switzerland for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

