ISPCA rescue two dogs one year after owner had taken them into care

11 September 2018

The ISPCA is urging people to think about who will mind their pets when they no longer can.

It comes after two dogs were found in poor condition on a property a year after their owner had been taken into care.

Locals noticed the Collies were visibly deteriorating and had developed skin conditions.

The ISPCA managed to secure the dogs and hope to eventually rehome Bob and Bess together.

Pet owners are being reminded to have a plan in place for their animals as it’s the best way to guarantee their future welfare.

ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said: “Nobody wants to imagine themselves in a position where they are unable to care for their pets, but not having a plan in place can lead to situations like this one.

“While members of the community were trying to help by coming in to feed the dogs, they had grown less socialised and had become extremely wary of people.”

Maria Fiddler from MADRA said: “Pet owners who live alone no matter what age or family circumstances need to have a plan in place for their animals.

“We are always happy to work with the ISPCA and these two dogs, named Bob and Bess are now in our care.

“We are appealing for a long-term foster home for them where they will be loved and cared for”.

If you can offer Bob and Bess a secure foster home, please contact Marina at MADRA on 091 584274 or email [email protected]

