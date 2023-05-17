Why you shouldn't store your toothbrush in your bathroom

Do keep your toothbrush next to your toothpaste in a little cup on the bathroom sink?

Then prepare to be grossed out. And buy a brand new one!

Scientists are now saying that 60% of toothbrushes left in the bathroom contain faecal matter (yes pieces of poop) and also dangerous bacteria such as E.Coli, Salmonellosis and Serratia.

Unfortunately, anything you keep near a toilet is at risk of faecal contamination. This is caused by flushing the toilet without placing the lid over it.

Tiktoker Kristin shared the video above with helpful information from an old TV Series called Curiosity. The presenter explains that bacteria is splattered across the bathroom when you flush the toilet with the lid up. "When you pee you get this splatter, this sort of fountain of life splattering back out form the toilet. And when you poop it's worse, he says. It's kind of like a faecal fountain." Yikes.

According to LadBible, the best way to avoid this faecal contamination is to always keep the lid down when flushing, and to move your toothbrush to the bedroom. They also recommend keeping your toothbrush separate form other people's toothbrushes, and placing a lid on the brush to prevent any nasty stuff from getting to it.

