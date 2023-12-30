Wild Monkey on the loose in Wicklow - Public warned not to approach the escaped Capuchin

The public has been warned not to approach a wild Capuchin monkey that has escaped from the Monkey Sanctuary Ireland in Rathdrum.

Charlie has made his way into the woodlands of Co. Wicklow, according to owner Willie Heffernan.

Mr. Heffernan believes the monkey will be able to survive thanks to his foraging skills but is worried that the traffic in the area could cause Charlie harm.

The monkey was rescued from a UK lab about 20 years ago and, while usually non-aggressive and disease-free, the monkey is not used to contact with strangers who are urged to keep away and contact the sanctuary if they come across him.

Heffernan said:

“He won’t attack unless you try and pick him up. He’ll bite you, he’ll nip you, he’s like a feral cat. “He’s not a pet, he’s never been petted so he’s not used to that. I would put food in a pulley-bucket and I’ll wheel it overhead to the island, that’s the only contact [he has]. And cleaning out and if he needs any veterinary care.”

Mr. Heffernan said the Capuchin escaped from his island at the sanctuary thanks to a conveniently placed fallen tree when staff had been attempting to relocate Charlie and another monkey.

Charlie is one of 25 monkeys at the sanctuary, most of which were rescued from lab environments.

According to the sanctuary website, the “island monkeys” had spent their entire lives in cages but are now free to spend their days climbing and swinging through the trees.

The monkeys are native to South America but have shown they can adapt to the Irish climate.

They live in insulated houses which have continuous heat supplied to them through lamps during the winter.

Supplied by local supermarkets, their diet consists of vegetables, fruit, nuts, seeds, and potatoes, among other things.