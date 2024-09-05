Willie Mullins awarded honorary doctorate from SETU

Kilkenny's own Willie Mullins has been awarded an honorary doctorate from the South East Technologist University.

He is among five individuals to be recognised for their 'exceptional and outstanding contributions to society'.

Willie Mullins is a seventeen-time Irish National Hunt Champion trainer.

Mullins is the most successful trainer in the history of the Cheltenham Festival, having saddled more than 100 winners.

In a statement from SETU, they say Willie Mullins, originally from Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny, has been a 'leading force in horse training for decades and continues to set the standard for excellence in horse training'.

He has been selected for an honorary doctorate for his 'legacy in horse racing, innovative training approach, and lasting impact on the sport'.

Liam Griffin, from Rosslare, Co. Wexford, is also being honoured for his entrepreneurship in scaling The Griffin Hotel Group into a multi-million-euro company.

Liam operates three flagship hotels in the South East– the Monart Spa, Ferrycarrig Hotel, and Hotel Kilkenny.

SETU say that the former hurler was chosen for the honorary doctorate he notably led the Wexford senior team to All-Ireland success in 1996.

Liam is also recognised for his philanthropic support of community organisations and charities'.

Honorary Doctorates

For the second consecutive year, South East Technological University (SETU) is set to award honorary doctorates to five distinguished individuals in recognition of their exceptional and outstanding contributions to society.

By conferring honorary doctorates, the University acknowledges the remarkable achievements of these individuals, who have made a significant impact on society in the south east through leadership, culture, advocacy, social activities, sports, business, and other areas.

This autumn, honorary doctorates are to be conferred on Anna May McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), Willie Mullins, leading horse trainer, Sr Brigid Reynolds, educator and humanitarian, Eamonn McEneaney, former Director of Waterford Museum of Treasures, and Liam Griffin, Director, Griffin Hotel Group.

Embodying the values that SETU aims to promote, the candidates’ nomination followed a rigorous process of selection by students, staff, and alumni of SETU with the final decision made by the SETU Governing Body.

Announcing the 2024 recipients, Chairperson of the SETU Governing Body and Chancellor of the University, Professor Patrick Prendergast said, “SETU is committed to celebrating excellence and recognising outstanding achievements of people in the south east, and further afield. We are proud to acclaim those who make important and lasting contributions to society. The five honourees are an inspiration to us all and we are proud that they have accepted to become part of our university community.”

“In recognising all the nominees for their outstanding contribution to society, we are delighted to announce that an honorary degree will be conferred on the candidates at the autumn 2024 conferring ceremonies,” Prof Prendergast stated.

The remaining three individuals named with an honorary degree are Ann May McHugh, Sr Brigid Reynolds and Eamonn McEneaney.

The SETU acknowledges Anna May McHugh’s significant contribution to the advancement of agriculture in Ireland, through her leadership of the NPA. In addition, the Laois woman’s success in a male-dominated industry and her advocacy for women in agriculture have been pivotal in empowering women in the sector.

Sr Brigid Reynolds, an educator and humanitarian from Mohill, Co Leitrim, has dedicated her life to empowering marginalised communities and championing social justice. As a Marist Sister, she lectured, addressed poverty, and promoted social inclusion in Kaduna, Nigeria. She co-founded Social Justice Ireland in 2009 with Fr Seán Healy. SETU and Social Justice Ireland now offer an MA in Social Justice and Public Policy, with Sr Brigid contributing her expertise.

Eamonn McEneaney, with 25 years as Director of the Waterford Museum of Treasures, will receive an honorary doctorate for his key role in preserving Waterford’s heritage. Mr McEneaney led the Viking Triangle Project, Ireland’s only Museum Quarter. He was also awarded The Royal Norwegian Order of Merit for his efforts in highlighting Viking history and strengthening ties between Norway and Ireland.

President of SETU, Professor Veronica Campbell, congratulated the candidates, stating that the conferring of an honorary degree is the highest and most prestigious honour a university can bestow. “These awards align with SETU’s mission to place education, creativity, and talent at the core of our region’s economic, social, and cultural growth. They also reflect our ambitions to position SETU as a leading technological university on both a European and global scale. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the five nominees on their upcoming conferral,” said Prof. Campbell.

