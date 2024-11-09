Willie Mullins Awarded Honoury Doctorate from SETU

Yesterday, In Wexford's South East Technological University (SETU), Willie Mullins champion Irish racehorse trainer and former amateur jockey was awarded an honorary doctorate.

The honorary doctorate was presented during the University's conferring ceremony at the National Opera House in Wexford.

The doctorate was awarded to Willie for his recognition and contribution to the sport of horse racing and the impact he has made on Irish heritage and across the Southeast.

Willie, a native from Goresbridge, county Kilkenny, has based his work as a trainer at Closutton in Bagenalstown, county Carlow.

Advertisement

Willie is Cheltenham Festival's most successful trainer, he has reached over 4,000 career wins. The 2022/2023 season saw him achieve record-breaking levels with 237 winners from 831 runners.

Mullins has become one of the most dominant names in training since starting in 1988.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.