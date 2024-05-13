Play Button
WIN on Beat Breakfast with The Granville Hotel!

Claire Rowe
All this week we’re teaming up with The Granville Hotel in Waterford City – celebrating their place on TripAdvisors Top 15 Best of the Best Hotels in Ireland!

We have afternoon tea for 2 up for grabs every day this week - enjoy freshy baked scones, desserts, sandwiches, and a variety of teas, served Saturdays 1.30pm – 3.30pm.

At the end of the week someone will be upgraded to an overnight stay for 2 with breakfast!

Lock in to Beat Breakfast with Niall and Sho weekday mornings from 7am to win!

