Next week we’re joining forces with Velocity VR on Beat the bomb. They’re based in Waterford city and have some unreal virtual reality experiences for families, friends, and larger groups.

It's the ideal activity for your Christmas party!

We’ve got a €50 voucher up for grabs every day and the overall winner at the end of the week will upgrade to a €130 voucher!

Wake up with your mates on Beat Breakfast weekdays from 7am to WIN!