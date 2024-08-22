Winds of up to 110km/h expected in the South East tonight

Wind speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour are expected in the South East region tonight.

Storm Lilian will arrive in Ireland later with weather warnings in place for most of the country.

Counties between Galway or Clare and Louth or Meath will see the worst of the rain from 10pm.

Meanwhile unseasonably strong winds are expected further South of the country.

A staus yellow wind warning is set for all of Munster, Carlow, Wexford, Kilkenny, Laois and Wicklow from midnight tonight.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland Weather channel says wind speeds will pick up in the region before then

"They will commence around about 10 o'clock tonight. They will peak towards midnight.

"They will gradually continue until 4am before they gradually ease by 7am tomorrow morning."

The southern region is expected to get hit by the strongest winds with Cathal Nolan predicting up to 100km p/h speeds throughout the night.

"Towards the South and South East of the country it's more so the wind we need to keep an eye on as we go into tonight.

"We expect to see winds in the region tonight getting up to between 100km/h to 100km/h in some parts, especially towards exposed coastal areas along the South coast and then later on all along the East coast.

Met Éireann is warning of unseasonably strong and gusty winds, particularly along the coast with the potential for coastal flooding due to high-tides.

Cathal Nolan continued to say that winds of the magnitude, at any time of year, would bring some disruption.

"Predominantly, we're thinking that given the time of year and that there is lot of foliage still left on the trees that it could result in some fallen trees.

"Where that occurs you will always have the chance then of some power disruption in some parts and there could be one or two road closures in place. Certainly, if you're a motorist out and about tonight, please take extra care."

For information check out www.met.ie.

