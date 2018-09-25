Winning bid for Conor McGregor tickets donated to homelessness charity declared a fake

25 September 2018

Dublin homelessness charity, Inner City Helping Homeless, has revealed that the winning bid for tickets to Conor McGregor’s UFC fight was a fake.

McGregor donated two tickets to the UFC event in Las Vegas to Inner City Helping Homeless to auction off on Facebook.

A winning bid of €1700 was accepted, but it was confirmed by the charity’s CEO Anthony Flynn last night that the Facebook account was a fake.

So the person who made bid on the @TheNotoriousMMA ticket donation turned out to be a fake page. Terrible action and so much time wasted to raise money for an organization that’s non funded doing so much on the ground !! @bmcdublin will be evaluating and issue statement shortly. pic.twitter.com/1xw5syQzXH — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) September 24, 2018

In his tweet, Mr Flynn said: “Terrible action and so much time wasted to raise money for an organization that’s non-funded doing so much on the ground.”

ICHH have now reached out to the second highest bidder.

