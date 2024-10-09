Winterval 2024 programme announced

Ireland's biggest Christmas festival has launched its 2024 programme.

Waterford's Winterval officially opens next month, in what is expected to be the biggest festival yet.

The festival will open with the 'switching on of the lights' on November 15th, before the Winterval Parade on November 16th.

New events include 'Snow Play', an icy snow play centre and Ireland's largest circus tent, which will be home to a Monster Truck and stunt show.

Advertisement

Waterford has been named European City of Christmas 2024 alongside the European Capital of Christmas - Brno in the Czech Republic.

A gateway will connect the two cities, giving those in Brno a glimpse of Winterval, and Waterford a chance to see Brno.

Winterval Festival Directors John Grubb and Trevor Darmody say this is a milestone year for Winterval and Waterford;

This year’s programme is fun-filled and light-hearted offering escapism and joy for all ages. We were especially conscious of the socialisers amongst us, who perhaps don’t have a requirement for Santa, so we have added lots of new elements to attract those audiences to the festival more and more too.

Advertisement

One of this year's biggest events will be 'The Winterval Big Top Live', which will feature gigs such as Gavin James, Mick Flannery and Stereo MC's.

As well as a host of new events, old favourites including Waterford on Ice, and Winterval Illuminates Lightshow will be back.

For more information on events in Waterford this Christmas, you can visit winterval.ie

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.