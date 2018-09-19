WIT & ITC Staff are Set to Strike

19 September 2018

The members of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) at Waterford and Carlow Institutes of Technology have voted in favour of industrial action. They have resorted to the industrial action to voice their concern over a ‘lack of engagement’ from management at both ITs regarding the pending application for Technological University status.

In a joint statement released on Monday, both TUI spokespersons for the ITs said the action had won ‘overwhelming support’ less than two weeks before WIT and ITC is due to submit its TU application.

Despite this, WIT President, Professor Willie Donnelly said that management were ‘fully aware of the TUI’s proposed actions and fully committed to work with the union to come to a resolution.’

‘We have made a submission to the Higher Education Authority to support the development of an application for and to support the release of unions’ members from their normal workloads to engage in the TU development process.’

‘I publicly stated my commitment to ensure that all staff have an opportunity to help shape the new TU environment. I remain committed to that view,” he continued.

The TUI’s branch officers in both ITs said a lack of “engagement, information and consultation” in the TU process has led to this action.

WIT’s TUI Branch Secretary Kathleen Moore has said that “to date we as academic staff representatives have not had one single meeting with our management to inform us about these plans or to consult with us about any aspect that this new enitity is supposed to take. This is not acceptable to our members.

Likewise, her TUI counterpart at ITC, Claus Derenda has said “A similar process in Dublin for DIT, Tallaght and Blanchardstown who have recently submitted a successful TU application involved a meaningful information and consultation process with academic staff and representatives that culminated in an agreement between staff and management before the TU application was made.”

City and County Councillor Eamon Quinlan (FF), who is currently enroled as a student at WIT is in favour of the Industrial action, “I’d have to welcome the staff and lecturers drawing a line in the sand at this merger which hasn’t been fleshed out and with little clue as to the benefits it will bring to lecturers and students. This appears to be more of a box-ticking exercise by the Government wihtout the thought and planning necessary.

Share it:













Don't Miss