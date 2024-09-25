Witness appeal launched following serious crash in Kilkenny

A witness appeal has been launched around a serious crash in Kilkenny on Saturday.

A pedestrian in his 80s was struck by a motorcycle on the N24 in Mooncoin Village at around 7.30pm that day.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, on Saturday 21st September 2024.

At approximately 7:30pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian on the N24 in Mooncoin village.

Advertisement

The pedestrian, a male in his 80s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of serious injuries. He has since been transferred to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in Mooncoin village at the time or travelling through on the N24 between 7:00pm and 8:00pm and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.