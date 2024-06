A 23-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a dog in Co. Limerick.

Gardaí were called to Fedamore near Ballyneety shortly after 11.30pm last night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place.

Advertisement

One dog has been destroyed while a number of others were removed from the house by Gardaí.

More to follow...

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.