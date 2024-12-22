Woman (20s) killed in Limerick hit-and-run gave birth just three weeks ago

A young woman killed in a hit-and-run in Co. Limerick has been named locally as Marguerita Sheridan.

Ms Sheridan aged 22 was from the town of Rathkeale and died when a van ploughed into a set of gates she was standing by.

Gardai are looking for a silver ford transit van, that failed to remain at the scene.

The fatal crash happened at the entrance to a property in Rathkeale town centre on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased lady had given birth to her first child, a son, only three weeks ago.

