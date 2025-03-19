Woman (28) jailed for endangerment following high speed pursuit on M50

A 28-year-old woman, who endangered the life of a Garda during a high speed pursuit, has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Gemma Greene of Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including recklessly engaging in conduct in such a manner as to drive in the direction of a garda.

The court heard that on the 1st March 2021, Gemma Greene, who was 24-years-old at the time, led Gardaí on an hour long high speed pursuit on the M50.

At one point she reached speeds of 200 km per hour on the motorway, while she was clocked doing 160km per hour in a 50km zone.

She also drove towards Garda Darren Blackwell when he was outside of his vehicle. He told the court today that he thought he was going to be killed.

Garda Blackwell, who has a partner and two young children, says he has struggled to come to terms with the incident.

Gemma Greene was sentenced to two years in prison for endangerment while she was disqualified from driving for four years.

Reporting by Barry Whyte

