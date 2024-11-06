Play Button
Woman (30s) arrested after cocaine worth €134,000 seized at Dublin Airport

Joleen Murphy
Revenue seize cocaine worth €134,000 at Dublin Airport

As a result of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 1.9 kgs of cocaine on Saturday (Nov 2nd) at Dublin Airport.

The illicit drugs are estimated to be valued €134,000.

They were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had arrived on a flight from Paris.

A woman in her 30s was arrested and subsequently charged by An Garda Síochána. She appeared before the courts earlier today.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

They are appealing to businesses, or members of the public that may have any information regarding smuggling to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

 

 

