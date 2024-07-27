Play Button
Woman (30s) arrested in relation to fatal Tallaght stabbing

Woman (30s) arrested in relation to fatal Tallaght stabbing
Garda on Drumcairn Estate in Tallaght, south Dublin, where a man has died following an assault in the early hours of Friday morning. A man has been arrested by gardai following the incident. Picture date: Friday July 26, 2024.
A second person has been arrested in relation to a fatal stabbing in Dublin on Friday.

The woman, aged in her 30s, is currently being held at a Dublin Garda station where she can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A 35-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident, has now been charged.

He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) at 4:30pm this afternoon.

The 20-year-old victim was fatally injured in the Drumcairn Estate area of Tallaght around 4am on Friday morning and Garda investigations are ongoing.

The victim was brought to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of his injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination and a postmortem is to be carried out by the State Pathologist.

James Cox

