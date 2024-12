The woman who was assaulted in Cork City at the weekend has died as a result of her injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene of an incident close to a soup kitchen on Patrick Street on Sunday evening.

A woman in her 30s was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Gardai have confirmed she has now passed away, and a post mortem examination has been arranged.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.