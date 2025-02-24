Woman (30s) hospitalised with serious injuries following two-vehicle collision in Wexford

A woman in her 30s has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision near Duncannon, Co. Wexford this afternoon, Monday 24th February 2025.

The collision involving two cars occurred on the R734 at Balliniry Cross shortly after 3:00pm.

The passenger of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 30s, was transferred to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The drivers, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s, were conveyed to Wexford General Hospital and Waterford University Hospital respectively, for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators tomorrow morning.

Local diversions are in place and investigations are ongoing.

