Woman (40s) dies after group of runners struck by jeep

A woman in her 40s has died after being hit by a jeep in County Kerry. A number of people have also been injured in the incident.

Emergency services responded to the incident shortly before 10am this morning.

It's understood a number of runners were hit by a jeep on the N86, Canal Road in Tralee.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 40s was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where she's been pronounced dead.

Two other women have also been taken to hospital, while the driver of the car, a man in his 80s , has also been taken to hospital.

It's understood the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

Appeal for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, from the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Reporting by Alex Rowley & Beat News

