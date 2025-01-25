Play Button
Woman (40s) found dead in Waterford City

A Garda station. Image: Alamy
Odhrán Johnson
A woman in her 40s was found dead on Saturday, January 25 in Waterford City.

Gardaí responded to an incident on O'Brien Street, Waterford shortly after 10 am this morning where the woman was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene shortly later.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, on suspicion of an offence under the Non-Fatal Offenses Against the Person Act.

The deceased woman remains at the scene where the Garda Technical Bureau is currently conducting an examination of the scene.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning, Sunday 26 January.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Waterford Garda Station. A family liaison officer (FLO) has also been assigned to support the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the vicinity of O’Brien Street at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305322 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

