Woman and three young children who died in fatal house fire named locally

The four victims who died in a house fire, that is now under a murder investigation, have been named locally.

A 29-year-old woman, 9-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy and 22-month-old girl tragically lost their lives in the fire that happened in Bradford, in the UK, in the early hours of this morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The three young children were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries but sadly passed away.

The victims have been named by West Yorkshire Police as Bryonie Gawith, Denisty Birtle, Oscar Birtle and Aubree Birtle.

Multiple enquiries remain ongoing today by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) into the fatal house fire which took place just after 2am today (August 21) on Westbury Road in Bradford.

Superintendent Lucy Leadbeater of Bradford Police read the below update at the scene today: “Shortly after 2am this morning, officers were called to a report of a house fire on Westbury Road in Bradford.

“On officer’s arrival it was confirmed that a 29-year-old woman named Bryonie Gawith had died at the scene.

"Her three children, nine-year-old Denisty Birtle, five -year-old Oscar Birtle and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle were taken to hospital where sadly all three died from their injuries.

“Detectives from our Homicide and Major Enquiry team have launched a murder investigation into the fire.

“Whilst enquiries are in their early stages, we believe that the fire was started deliberately, and that this incident was domestic related. A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and my neighbourhood officers are in the area carrying out reassurance patrols.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Westbury Road area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.

“Our thoughts are with the family, their friends and the wider community at this sad time.”

