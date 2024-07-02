Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Mother (40s) and young daughter killed in collision between car and truck

Mother (40s) and young daughter killed in collision between car and truck
Garda road signs, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A woman and a young girl have been killed in a road traffic collision between a car and a truck.

According to the Irish Times, they are believed to be mother and daughter.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Lismoran, Foxford, County Mayo this evening, Tuesday 2nd July 2024.

The collision, which involved a car and a lorry, occurred on the N26 at approximately 5.45pm.

Advertisement

The driver of the car, a female aged in her 40s, and a passenger of the car, a female child, were fatally injured in the collision.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital with injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening.

The scene of the collision on the N26 (Foxford to Swinford Road) is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

A technical examination is being conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N26 between Swinford and Foxford between 5.00pm and 6.00pm on Tuesday evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Canadian tourist dies from injuries after assault in Dublin

 By Beat News
News 2

Wexford man jailed for sexual abuse of younger cousin over seven year period

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Taoiseach meets Tim Burton on set of Netflix show filmed in Ireland

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement