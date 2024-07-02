Mother (40s) and young daughter killed in collision between car and truck

A woman and a young girl have been killed in a road traffic collision between a car and a truck.

According to the Irish Times, they are believed to be mother and daughter.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Lismoran, Foxford, County Mayo this evening, Tuesday 2nd July 2024.

The collision, which involved a car and a lorry, occurred on the N26 at approximately 5.45pm.

The driver of the car, a female aged in her 40s, and a passenger of the car, a female child, were fatally injured in the collision.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital with injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening.

The scene of the collision on the N26 (Foxford to Swinford Road) is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

A technical examination is being conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N26 between Swinford and Foxford between 5.00pm and 6.00pm on Tuesday evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

