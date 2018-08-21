Woman arrested after car crashes into gates of Government Buildings

Woman arrested after car crashes into gates of Government Buildings21 August 2018
A woman has been arrested after a car crashed through the gates of Government Buildings this morning.
The woman in her 50s was arrested at the scene on Merrion Street in Dublin City Centre.
She is being questioned at Pearse Street Garda station.
No one was injured in the incident.
The scene at Government Buildings just now @rtepolitics @rtenews pic.twitter.com/IIPgr5vqhn
— Mícheál Lehane (@MichealLehane) August 21, 2018
